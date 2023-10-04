Gulfstream Not Participating In This Year’s NBAA-BACE Event

Gulfstream Aerospace, builders of a full line of business jets currently topped by the intercontinental G650/G650ER, is taking a pass on exhibiting at this year’s National Business Aviation Association NBAA-BACE (business aviation convention and exhibition.) The annual event, which launches later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world’s busiest business-aviation trade show and Gulfstream has long been among the largest exhibitors on both the convention floor and airport static displays.

Dan Hubbard, NBAA senior v-p of communications, told AVweb, “Gulfstream has advised NBAA that it has made the decision to not participate in NBAA-BACE this year. All exhibitors at NBAA’s convention build their business plans – including as they relate to event participation – around their own set of business priorities, and we respect the decision Gulfstream has made, based on its own priorities.”

A spokesperson for the Savannah, Georgia-based airframer, told AVweb, “Gulfstream consistently reviews and evaluates our marketing investments to ensure we are delivering on our mission – to create and deliver the world’s finest aviation experience for our customers. Over the past few years, Gulfstream has successfully created private events and experiences that have exceeded our customers’ expectations while delivering on our business objectives. We will continue to evaluate opportunities and invest in those that best support this mission.”

Gulfstream and its corporate ancestors have been designing and building turbine-powered business aircraft since 1958, starting with the twin-turboprop Gulfstream I. Currently awaiting FAA certification, the newest flagship Gulfstream G700 (7,750-nm range) and G800 (8,000 nm) are powered by Rolls Royce Pearl turbofans, which achieved certification early last month. Originally scheduled for certification and entry into service late last year, the G700 and G800 models are now close to the end of their certification process. Following certification of the Rolls Royce Pearl engine in the first week of September, Gulfstream President Mark Burns said that certification efforts “continue to advance.”