Gunfire Preceded Gas Balloon Crash

By
Russ Niles
-
Published:
8

A pilot competing in the Gordon Bennett Cup long-distance balloon race said gunfire led to the crash of his balloon into a high-voltage power line on Monday.

Krzystoff Zapart and teammate Pjotr Halas were piloting the Poland Team 1 balloon after taking off from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday. According to race organizers, the pilots ran into trouble while passing over Dallas-Fort Worth airspace at an altitude of 12,000 feet before beginning a descent.

Zapart told a local news station he heard what sounded like automatic gunfire before he began an emergency descent to avoid getting shot. Unfortunately, the gas balloon hit a high-voltage power line, causing it to explode before falling to the ground. Both pilots were taken to the hospital.

In a statement, Balloon Fiesta officials said, “Both are experienced gas balloon pilots who have logged significant time in gas balloons. Our thoughts are with the gentlemen, their families and friends for a full and complete recovery.”

This was the 66th Gordon Bennett gas balloon race in which competitors aim to fly the farthest distance. On Wednesday the race concluded with Team France 2 winning first place.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

  4. “heard gunfire at 12,000′”? Doubtful–that’s over 2 miles high. Unlikely to hear something that far away–even car horns are barely audible–and they last longer than a rifle or pistol shot.
    I fly hot air balloons–not gas balloons–but I have also flown the Fuji blimp. With very low differential pressure, small arms fire is not a big problem for a balloon–unless it hits someone in the gondola–unlikely, given the altitude. Balloons and blimps react VERY slowly–to even INITIATE a descent takes a long time–from the time of opening a panel on a balloon until reaching 1000 fpm would take several minutes If losing 1000 fpm–that would take 10 ADDITIONAL minutes of continuous descent to hit the ground–PLUS a few more minutes to achieve the aforementioned vertical velocity–and like other respondents, I can’t think of why anyone would intentionally DESCEND into perceived gunfire.