Gunfire Preceded Gas Balloon Crash

A pilot competing in the Gordon Bennett Cup long-distance balloon race said gunfire led to the crash of his balloon into a high-voltage power line on Monday.
Krzystoff Zapart and teammate Pjotr Halas were piloting the Poland Team 1 balloon after taking off from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday. According to race organizers, the pilots ran into trouble while passing over Dallas-Fort Worth airspace at an altitude of 12,000 feet before beginning a descent.
Zapart told a local news station he heard what sounded like automatic gunfire before he began an emergency descent to avoid getting shot. Unfortunately, the gas balloon hit a high-voltage power line, causing it to explode before falling to the ground. Both pilots were taken to the hospital.
In a statement, Balloon Fiesta officials said, “Both are experienced gas balloon pilots who have logged significant time in gas balloons. Our thoughts are with the gentlemen, their families and friends for a full and complete recovery.”
This was the 66th Gordon Bennett gas balloon race in which competitors aim to fly the farthest distance. On Wednesday the race concluded with Team France 2 winning first place.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
Gotta watch-out for those gun-toting rednecks that float around at 12,000ft just waiting for a hapless balloon to happen by…
….so, these guys are both idiots and full of shit at the same time.
In any case, if (emphasis on if) these two heard automatic gunfire at 12,000 feet, why would they descend into it?
Geniuses these two.
Could not have said it better.
You weren’t there. How could you judge people so quickly? Have you piloted a gas balloon? Do you know what emergency procedures are involved? Maybe they were scared and at 12,000 feet in a balloon they made a wrong decision. Are they really liars and idiots? Do you feel great with that post of yours? Sheesh
1: Correct
2: Easily
3: No
4: No
5: Bullshit
6: Yes
7: I feel Ok
Sheesh
They were misidentified as a vagrant recon Chinese balloon and that automatic gunfire was a Marine F-35B that didn’t know where he was or where he was going, but thought it best to shoot something before he ejected and called 911.
“heard gunfire at 12,000′”? Doubtful–that’s over 2 miles high. Unlikely to hear something that far away–even car horns are barely audible–and they last longer than a rifle or pistol shot.
I fly hot air balloons–not gas balloons–but I have also flown the Fuji blimp. With very low differential pressure, small arms fire is not a big problem for a balloon–unless it hits someone in the gondola–unlikely, given the altitude. Balloons and blimps react VERY slowly–to even INITIATE a descent takes a long time–from the time of opening a panel on a balloon until reaching 1000 fpm would take several minutes If losing 1000 fpm–that would take 10 ADDITIONAL minutes of continuous descent to hit the ground–PLUS a few more minutes to achieve the aforementioned vertical velocity–and like other respondents, I can’t think of why anyone would intentionally DESCEND into perceived gunfire.
Did you hear the one about the 2 polish balloon pilots…