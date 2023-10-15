What It’s Like To Race A Hydrogen Balloon Across The US

Last week, 17 hydrogen balloons departed Albuquerque in the Gordon Bennett gas balloon for points east. In this interview, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli talked to two pilots who flew the race, eventually landing in Georgia just west of Savannah. Noah Forden and Brenda Cowlishaw finished fourth, with a distance of 1382 miles in 65 hours. Note: We grabbed this interview on the fly, so to speak, so the first part is a bit noisy.
It's fun to experience flying without all the modern gadgets that are supposed to make it safer. After all, wasn't 1938 as good as it got?
