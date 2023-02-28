JetBlue Flight’s ‘Evasive Action’ Avoids A Learjet At Boston Logan Airport

A JetBlue flight from Nashville was landing at Boston Logan International Airport (KBOS) when it took evasive action to avoid a Learjet 60 that was taking off from an intersecting runway. Flight data provider Flightradar24 estimated the two jets came within 530 feet of each other. The latest close call for an airliner occurred at about 7 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 27).

According to an FAA preliminary review, the Learjet was told to line up and wait, but took off without clearance from controllers. “The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead,” the FAA statement said. “The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection.”

According to a JetBlue statement, “On Monday, February 27, JetBlue Flight 206 landed safely in Boston after our pilots were instructed to perform a go-around by air traffic controllers. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority and our crews are trained to react to situations like this.”