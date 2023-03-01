MyGoFlight’s Head-Up Display Division Sold To Partner, AeroBrigham

“Long-standing partner” AeroBrigham, located in Decatur, Texas, has acquired MyGoFlight’s SkyDisplay division, which marketed the low-cost head-up display (HUD) developed by MyGoFlight’s late founder Charlie Schneider. Now to be known as AeroDisplay, the division will continue to develop the affordable HUD, which has an installed weight of just four pounds, for general aviation Part 23 airplanes and Part 27 helicopters. Operations will remain at its current facility near Denver.

Supplemental type certificates (STCs) for the HUD are currently available for Cirrus’s SR-series piston singles and SF50 Vision Jets; Beechcraft Bonanzas, Barons, and King Air 300s; Cessna turboprops and light jets; Embraer Phenom 100s; Mooney M20s; Pilatus PC-12s; Piper Twin Comanches, Cheyennes, and Malibu Matrixes; and Daher TBM 700s and 850s. Cost of the system is approximately $30,000 with the optional enhanced vision add-on priced at around $5,000.

For rotorcraft installations, AeroBrigham said, the HUD will add engine data, external load values, and other critical information to its display. The new AeroDisplay business entity will also provide compatibility with thermal imaging systems, such as Astronics’s Max-Viz enhanced flight vision system.

“Our goal is the continue the development of this game-changing safety enhancement and continue the legacy of our friend Charlie Schneider,” said David Brigham, co-owner with his brother Danny Brigham of AeroBrigham and AeroDisplay.