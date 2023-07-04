Kansas City Flight School Signs On For 30 Tecnam Trainer Aircraft

Tecnam announced today (July 4) it has secured a deal with Kansas City-based Kilo Charlie Aviation for a total of 30 trainer aircraft. The flight school was founded in 2020 by Robert Renfro and Drew Konicek and has 96 students, according to Capua, Italy-based Tecnam.

Phase I includes the first 15 aircraft, including one P2006T twin-engine four-seat aircraft with fully retractable landing gear that has already been delivered. Two more P2006Ts are scheduled for delivery, one in the third quarter of this year and the next in the first quarter of 2024.

Kilo Charlie Aviation will also receive 12 P-Mentor piston singles as part of Phase I: four in Q4 2023, four in Q1 2024 and four in Q2 2024. The P-Mentor is a two-place, fully IFR-capable aircraft, compliant with the latest CS-23 EASA & FAA requirements. “Phase II of 30 aircraft will follow after the last of these first 15 have been delivered,” said Tecnam.

Renfro, who serves as Kilo Charlie Aviation’s chief operating officer, said, “We have been in a two-year process trying to find the right aircraft partner for our career flight training school. Once Tecnam presented the P-mentor we knew that all the work over the last two years had to be re-evaluated and compared to this aircraft. Safety and Technology are our two highest priorities here and after comparing everything it was without a doubt the best option for our school and students.”

Konicek, who serves as the flight school’s chief business officer, added, “When we met with Tecnam for the first time we were unfamiliar with their organization or aircraft. Immediately we knew that we had found a true partner.”