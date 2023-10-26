Kansas State – Salina Adds Aviation Safety Minor Degree

Kansas State University (K-State) at Salinia, already with an extensive array of aviation curricula, has added a minor degree program in aviation safety. The program is tailored “to provide students with a knowledge of practices and procedures used in establishing and maintaining an effective safety program and promot[ing] a safety culture.”

A 2.5 grade point average is required for admission to the degree program. Applicants also need to complete 15 credit hours of designated course work with a grade of C or higher for all the courses required for the degree.

Two required courses include AVT 340 Human Factors in Aviation (three credits) and AVT 450 Aviation Safety Management (three credits). The selection of elective courses that may be applied toward the remaining nine credits include AVT 250 Safety & Security of Airport Ground Operations (three credits), AVT 420 Aviation Accident Investigation (three credits), AVT 451 Systems Safety (three credits), and PPIL 387 Crew Resource Management I (three credits).

According to K-State: “Accreditation validates the quality of an institution as a whole, off­ering evaluated measurements of everything from academic offerings, governance, administration, mission, finances and resources. Kansas State University has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) since 1916.”