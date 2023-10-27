New Sherwin-Williams Pretreatment Aids Corrosion Protection

You might find a discussion on the chemical makeup of aircraft paint pretreatment coatings about as interesting as—watching it dry. But the protective properties of a high-tech precoating can save millions, industrywide, in preventing corrosion and a host of other destructive threats to airframes. Just ask anyone who’s ever owned a bare-metal antique.

Today (Oct. 26), Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings introduced its new Jet Prep Pretreatment, described as “a chrome-free, water-based, translucent, sol-gel metal pretreatment solution designed specifically for the aerospace industry.” The process involves a two-component pretreatment kit meant to improve adhesion and corrosion protection “over aluminum substrates—and pairs with aerospace-grade corrosion-protective epoxy primers and topcoat paint systems.”

Perhaps ironically for such a complex chemical component, one of Jet Prep Pretreatment’s greatest assets could be the ease of applying it. Sherwin-Williams said, “[S]imply spray, brush or wipe on the product. Application is made even easier with a slightly pigmented (blue) tint that provides a visual cue; a flat appearance when dry that confirms successful application; and an extended pot life of up to 12 hours. Plus, with no surface preparation required after application, Jet Prep offers a cost-effective and less labor-intensive solution compared to traditional coating processes.”

Julie Voisin, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings Market Manager, summed up: “Jet Prep delivers a high-quality, chrome-free pretreatment solution to the aviation industry. It also provides applicators the ability to apply a complete Sherwin-Williams chrome-free system from substrate to topcoat.”