Larry Flynn Dead At 71

Larry Flynn, who formerly served as president of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and vice president of General Dynamics, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71. While he was president, Gulfstream launched the G500, G600 and G650ER business jets and was awarded the 2014 Robert J. Collier Trophy for its G650 program. Flynn was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation in 2020.

“Larry led an Illustrious career and devoted himself to furthering the recognition of the importance of general and business aviation,” said General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) president and CEO Pete Bunce. “GAMA is grateful for the leadership and contributions that Larry shared as a Board Member and a member of our Executive Committee, leading our Communications Committee. He will forever be remembered for his steadfast dedication to the industry.”

Flynn held a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in manpower management from the University of Kansas. He joined Gulfstream in 1995 as vice president of aircraft services, working for the company in a number of positions before becoming president in 2011. He retired in 2015 but went on to serve as a board member for companies and organizations including GAMA, the Professional Aviation Maintenance Association, Duncan Aviation and Heads Up Technologies.