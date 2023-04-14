Embraer Introduces A-29N Super Tucano

Brazil-based Embraer has launched a new version of its A-29 Super Tucano single-engine military turboprop designed to meet NATO’s operational requirements. Called the A-29N, the aircraft is specifically aimed at “meeting the needs of nations in Europe.” According to Embraer, it will include NATO-required equipment and features including a new datalink and single-pilot operation as well as updates to related training devices to add virtual, augmented and mixed reality capabilities.
“This is a new stage in the operational life of the A-29 Super Tucano,” said Bosco da Costa Jr., Embraer Defense and Security president and CEO. “We see many application possibilities for the A-29N at the moment. Several European countries have shown interest in specific aircraft capabilities that we have now introduced with this version.”
The A-29 Super Tucano is used for missions including light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support and advanced training. As previously reported by AVweb, the A-29 fleet reached 500,000 flight hours with over 60,000 hours in combat in April 2022. Embraer reports that the model has been chosen by more than 15 air forces globally and over 260 units have been delivered to date.
I flew the RAF’s Tucano (not this new version), under the watchful eye of a CFS Flight instructor. I was alarmed to find the Station commander formate on us. It was a great experience, but I was told afterwards in the mess, that the Tucano was not the aircraft the RAF wanted. So many mods had been made to what was otherwise a great aircraft, that it was unreliable. They blamed the bureaucrats.
