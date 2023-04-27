Bell Unveils 407M Special Mission Aircraft

Bell officially introduced its 407M special mission aircraft at the 2023 Army Aviation Association of America Mission Solutions Summit. A variant of the Bell 407 civil utility helicopter, the 407M is designed for military operations such as light attack, special operations, anti-piracy and armed reconnaissance. Bell noted that it is also planning to offer special missions “M” configurations of other civilian helicopter models including the 412, 429 and 505.

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase the 407M in a configuration that can be an optimal solution for many,” said Brian Vollmer, Bell special mission aircraft program manager. “Many of the military operating environments around the world require an option in-between pure military and commercial platforms, and special mission aircraft can support that flexibility.”

The single-engine 407M offers a top cruise speed of 120 knots, 384-NM range and standard internal useful load of 2,300 pounds. It comes equipped with the Garmin G1000H NXi integrated flight deck and is powered by the Rolls-Royce 250-C47E/4 turboshaft engine. According to Bell, the 407 airframe has logged more than 6 million flight hours to date.