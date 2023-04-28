Spirit Airlines, Lewis University Partner On Pilot Pathway Program

Spirit Airlines has partnered with Illinois-based Lewis University to launch a pilot pathway program at the university’s College of Aviation, Science and Technology. Another addition to the airline’s Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program, the agreement allows students pursuing an aviation technology degree to apply for the program once they complete their sophomore year and receive a recommendation from a faculty member. Successfully applicants receive a conditional offer of employment as a Spirit first officer.

“We’re on a mission to expand our pilot pipeline with more top-notch talent as we continue to grow, and the Chicago area is a great fit to launch the first university-based Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program in the Midwest,” said Spirit Airlines senior director of flight operations and system chief pilot Ryan Rodosta. “We can’t wait to welcome the next generation of pilots from Lewis University, which has exceptional resources and is highly regarded as a leader in aviation training.”

Along with the conditional employment offer, pathway program participants receive a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and mentorship through their degree and all requirements for a restricted airline transport pilot (R-ATP) certificate. As previously reported by AVweb, Spirit recently announced similar pathway programs with Florida’s Lynn University and flight training company CAE. The airline reported that it has more than 24 new aircraft scheduled for delivery this year.