Boeing Begins Construction On New Military Aircraft Production Facility

Construction is underway for a new facility to be operated by Boeing Defense, Space & Security’s proprietary research, development and prototyping division Phantom Works. Designed to house post-assembly phases of future military aircraft production, the 47,500-square-foot Advanced Coatings Center is scheduled to be operational in 2025. The site is located in St. Louis, Missouri.

“As we pivot toward future programs, Boeing’s defense business is in the midst of one of the most significant investments in new facilities in our history,” said Steve Nordlund, Boeing Defense, Space & Security vice president and general manager of air dominance. “This investment is not only to win new future franchise programs but, more importantly, to enable the United States to outpace increasingly capable and aggressive adversaries.”

The Advanced Coatings Center is the third new facility to be announced under the Phantom Works Production System of the Future effort, which is aimed at “enabling Boeing to scale a platform-agnostic, modular and flexible digital production system across future defense programs.” Other new facilities recently opened under the multi-billion-dollar project include an advanced composite fabrication center in Mesa, Arizona, and a lab and test facility in St. Louis. According to Boeing, additional new facilities supporting Phantom Works are planned for the coming years.