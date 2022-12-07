Bud Anderson Promoted To Brigadier General

World War II triple ace Clarence E. “Bud” Anderson received an honorary promotion to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Aerospace Museum of California last Friday. Anderson flew 116 combat missions during WWII and is credited with shooting down 16 ¼ enemy aircraft. He joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and retired from the Air Force in 1972 at the rank of colonel. Anderson went on to join the McDonnell Aircraft Company, serving as manager of the company flight test facility at Edwards Air Force Base for 12 years.

“To all the young people that have the ambition to join the Air Force, have at it!” Anderson said during the ceremony. “You can be what you want to be and you should know that when you like what you do, you can excel, be a better person at your job to do it better.”

At 100 years of age, Anderson is currently the oldest living American fighter ace and the last surviving WWII triple ace. Among the decorations he has received are two Legion of Merit awards, five Distinguished Flying Crosses, 16 Air Medals and the Bronze Star Medal. Anderson flew over 130 different types of aircraft and logged more than 7500 flight hours over the course of his flying career.