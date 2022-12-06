Joby, Aviation High School Partner On Electric Aviation Workforce Development

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft developer Joby Aviation has partnered with New York’s Aviation High School to “prepare the next generation of aircraft maintenance technicians and aerospace leaders for career opportunities” in electric flight. Joby noted that 100 Aviation High School students have enrolled in its online Private Pilot Ground School course as part of the partnership. The partners will also be working to “integrate material on electric propulsion systems and other new technologies” into the school’s curriculum.

“Aviation High School is a tremendous resource for the New York community and the aviation industry, working upstream to prepare a diverse group of students to join the next generation of pilots, maintainers, and aerospace leaders,” said Joby head of air operations and people Bonny Simi. “We’re thrilled to partner with the school and give students first-hand access to innovative technologies like electric propulsion and eVTOL aircraft design.”

Located in Long Island City, Queens, Aviation High School is an FAA certified aviation maintenance technician school and New York City public high school. Attended by around 2,000 students, the school offers aviation maintenance courses alongside traditional academic coursework. California-based Joby Aviation reports that it has completed more than 1,000 test flights to date with its aircraft, which the FAA published airworthiness criteria for last month.