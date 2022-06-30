U.S. Army To Expand Black Hawk Fleet

Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky has signed a contract with the U.S. government to deliver 120 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. The deal, which includes UH-60M Black Hawk and HH-60M MEDEVAC aircraft, also has options for an additional 135 helicopters. Deliveries are expected to begin next month and continue through 2027.

“This Multi-Year agreement allows the Army to meet current and future capability needs through upgrades, remanufacturing, replacement, and technology insertions,” said the Utility Helicopters project manager Col. Calvin Lane. “The efficiencies of this contract make the best use of limited resources and result in direct savings to the Army and to taxpayers.”

According to Sikorsky, the five-year “Multi-Year X” contract is worth an estimated $2.3 billion with a potential value of up to $4.4 billion if all options are exercised. The contract is the 10th multi-year agreement the company has signed with the U.S. government for H-60 helicopters. Sikorsky reports that there are currently more than 2,100 H-60s in the Army’s inventory.