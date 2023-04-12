More Chinese Airlines Resume Flying Boeing 737 Max

Boeing has announced that as of April 10, eleven Chinese airlines resumed operating Boeing 737 Max airliners. That increases the number of Max aircraft returning to commercial service with Chinese airlines to 43, roughly 45 percent of the available fleet in the country. Boeing did not name the airlines involved, according to a report by Reuters.

Boeing announced it has upgraded a Max flight training device in Shanghai to provide updated pilot training. Sherry Carbary, president of Boeing China, said, “The equipment upgrade allows us to further enhance our support for Chinese 737 MAX customers as they expand the aircraft’s operations in and around China. The move reaffirms our commitment to our civil aircraft customers in China.”

According to the report, the move by Chinese authorities coincides with renewed travel demands following the cessation of China’s abandoned zero-Covid policies. China was the last major airline market to reinstate the Max, attributed in part to trade tension with the U.S.