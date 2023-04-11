Short Final: On Final

One of the joys of being based at an airport with a very active flight school (Orange County, Montgomery, New York) is the entertainment value of some of the radio transmissions. Witness:

Slightly bored instructor voice: “168 Lima Alpha, 45‑mile final Runway 22.”

Overly excited voice, hence probably a student: “Did you say 45‑mile final?!”

Instructor: “Sorry, actually it’s a late call. We were lined up 20 miles ago.”

Sometime later, even more bored instructor voice: “168 Lima Alpha now 30-mile final Runway 22 …”

Daniel Spitzer, MD

Piermont, New York