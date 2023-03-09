National Aeronautic Association President To Retire

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has announced that its 32nd president and CEO, Greg Principato, is planning to retire on Sept. 15, 2023. Principato, who has been with NAA since 2016, is credited with being “a person who expanded the reach of the organization and drew in all of the varied elements of aerospace.” A nonprofit membership organization, NAA is the official record-keeper for aviation in the U.S. and administers aerospace awards such as the Collier Trophy and the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to thank Greg for all he has done for the NAA,” said NAA Board Chair Jim Albaugh. “Greg not only successfully built a strong foundation for the NAA’s next chapter, he also provided impressive strategic leadership during COVID. We are grateful for the expertise and knowledge he provided over the last 7 years.”

Prior to joining NAA, Principato held positions with organizations including the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO) and the Airports Council International, North America (ACI-NA). He also served on the Secure Borders and Open Doors Advisory Commission and as executive director of the National Commission to Ensure a Competitive Airline Industry. It has not yet been announced who will follow Principato as NAA’s next president and CEO.