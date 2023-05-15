Pilatus Delivers 2,000th PC-12

Pilatus handed over its 2,000th PC-12 single-engine turboprop during ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Stans, Switzerland, last week. The aircraft went to New Hampshire-based fractional aircraft ownership company PlaneSense, which operates a fleet of 43 PC-12s and eleven PC-24s. The first PC-12 was delivered in 1994.

“We are honoured to receive the 2,000th PC-12,” said PlaneSense founder, president and CEO George Antoniadis. “We took delivery of our first PC-12, the 20th built, in 1995. This unique aircraft constitutes the backbone of our operation and has been an important part of the success of the PlaneSense program.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the global PC-12 fleet passed the ten million flight hour milestone earlier this month. The PC-12 NGX, the most recent PC-12 variant, has a maximum cruise speed of 290 knots, 1,803-NM range and full-fuel payload of 988 pounds. Introduced in 2019, it is powered by the Pratt & Whitney PT6E-67XP engine and comes equipped with the Advanced Cockpit Environment (ACE) System by Honeywell.