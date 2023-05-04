Plane Hits Pickup, All Survive

Three people, including the driver of a pickup truck, were hospitalized after an unusual accident in Western Canada on Tuesday. The Cessna 182’s landing gear clipped the driver’s side winshield as it was landing at Langley Regional Airport, about 30 miles east of Vancouver. The truck, owned by the local municipality, was on a public road that borders the airport.

After hitting the truck, the 182 went through a fence and into swampy area next to the runway and caught fire. Passing motorists were able to get the pilot out of the wreckage before the fire consumed the plane. The passenger escaped on her own. Both were taken to a local hospital by air ambulance. The driver of the truck, a municipal employee, initially went to the hospital but was released and is recovering at home.