Emirates Chief Says AI Won’t Replace Pilots

The head of Emirates says his customers may never be ready to trust their lives to ChatGPT, but artificial intelligence will likely be along for the ride in every flight deck. Tim Clark told CNBC that single-pilot operations might be a possibility, but he doubts passengers will accept a pilotless flight deck. “You might see a one-pilot aircraft,” Clark said, adding that it will likely be a long time coming. “Could the aircraft be flown on a fully automated basis?” Clark said. “Yes it could, technology is right up there now, [but] there’ll always be somebody on the flight deck in my view.”
Clark said AI is a powerful new tool and he expects the industry to embrace it. “A lot of people are concerned about what AI should and shouldn’t be doing … but if you’re in business and you’ve got something as powerful as this coming along and you’re very processes driven, manpower intensive, you’ve got to take time to look at what this could do to improve what you do,” he said.
Screen writers yesterday said AI is replacing them. A rapid change coming in all fields. No job is a guarantee much anymore. My nephew, and he shouldn’t be doing it, puts his Tesla on programed auto to destination and basically just sits back and plays with his iPhone until it gets there and parks.
That last gets a big “OMG!” from me.
So what would the all knowing “AI” do when bird strikes flames out both engines at low altitude, or an un-contained engine failure cut electrical or hydraulic lines requiring throttles to be used as the only flight controls? it wouldn’t turn out well.
There are other examples of near disasters where the actions of an experienced flight crew averted catastrophe.
With the 737 Max disaster Boeing and the industry learned a very hard lesson in trying to bypass a well trained pilots skill by embedding technology to override manual control of an airliner. That didn’t turn out well either.
What it might do is better present the most important information to the flight crew allowing them to better respond. Instead of a bunch of alarm bells and lights flashing all together it might say “dual engine failure estimated glide time 30 seconds for 1/2 mile”
That presumes that the AI will be in the cockpit. I predict that pilots need not worry about that yet. Isn’t it more likely that ATC will be the first to get AI? Initially, to automatically suggest solutions to the 4-D puzzle of airspace control, but eventually reducing ATC to the proverbial “one AI, one human controller, and one dog”. At that point, it’s a small step to enhancing autopilots to digitally interface with the AI controller.
Once, access to controlled airspace required two-way comms, then transponders, then ADS-B/out. It won’t be long before the technology is ready, but with any luck the FAA regulatory molasses will delay it past my remaining flying years.
When was the last time you rode an elevator with an operator? Or spoke to an FAA weather briefer?