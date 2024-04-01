RCAF Celebrates 100 Years

The Royal Canadian Air Force marked its 100th anniversary on April 1 making it one of the oldest standalone forces in the world. Like most militaries, the Canadian Army and Navy both flirted with using aircraft in the early 1900s but the rapid development of technologies and tactics in the First World War prompted the Canadian government to create a dedicated air arm in 1924.

For most of its first century the RCAF has generally punched above its weight in terms of capability and influence, playing a major role in the Second World War and in Cold War defense of North America. Although it has struggled with procurement and personnel issues in the last 20 years, the RCAF is currently on a massive rebuilding program. It has ordered 88 F-35s, 16 P-8 Poseidons, nine A330 transport/tankers and is overhauling its flight training division. It is also creating a drone squadron with 11 MQ-9B Reapers to be deployed at three bases.

“As we continue to face threats to global stability, the RCAF is more important than ever. That is why the Government of Canada has invested $44 billion over the past 16 months to provide the RCAF with 138 new or refurbished aircraft – from a new fleet of fighter jets to new multi-mission aircraft,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement. “This strategic investment is the largest recapitalization of the RCAF in a generation, and it will ensure that the RCAF is well positioned to contribute to operations at home and abroad for decades to come.”

The RCAF’s air demonstration teams, the Snowbirds and the F-18 demo team are now training for the coming airshow season. The Snowbirds will perform at EAA AirVenture in July and the F-18 is now being painted in commemorative livery for its shows across Canada and the U.S.