Report Says Biden Set To Nominate Mike Whitaker As FAA Administrator

Former FAA Deputy Administrator Mike Whitaker is expected to be nominated by President Joe Biden to become the agency’s next administrator. The Wall Street Journal said sources told it the announcement will likely come this week but talks have not been finalized. Whitaker was second-in-command under Administrator Michael Huerta from 2013 to 2016 and focused on modernization of the air traffic system. Whitaker is a lawyer but he reportedly obtained his private pilot certificate while working for the FAA. (We checked the registry but it was down for maintenance late Sunday.)

He is currently the COO of Supernal, the Hyundai subsidiary working on eVTOLs. His job at Supernal is to ensure the aircraft fit into the regulatory regimes of the countries where they will operate. Before joining the FAA, he worked in a similar role for United Airlines. His name first came up in May as Biden’s pick to replace Phil Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport, as the FAA nominee but Washington withdrew in the face of stiff opposition from Senate Republicans. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg is now filling the role of FAA administrator until a new nominee is confirmed.