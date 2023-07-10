Report Says Biden Set To Nominate Mike Whitaker As FAA Administrator

Former FAA Deputy Administrator Mike Whitaker is expected to be nominated by President Joe Biden to become the agency’s next administrator. The Wall Street Journal said sources told it the announcement will likely come this week but talks have not been finalized. Whitaker was second-in-command under Administrator Michael Huerta from 2013 to 2016 and focused on modernization of the air traffic system. Whitaker is a lawyer but he reportedly obtained his private pilot certificate while working for the FAA. (We checked the registry but it was down for maintenance late Sunday.)
He is currently the COO of Supernal, the Hyundai subsidiary working on eVTOLs. His job at Supernal is to ensure the aircraft fit into the regulatory regimes of the countries where they will operate. Before joining the FAA, he worked in a similar role for United Airlines. His name first came up in May as Biden’s pick to replace Phil Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport, as the FAA nominee but Washington withdrew in the face of stiff opposition from Senate Republicans. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg is now filling the role of FAA administrator until a new nominee is confirmed.
Mike Whittaker did get his private pilot’s certificate in 2014 at Freeway Airport, just outside Washington DC. I was flying out of Freeway at the time.
I was flying out of Freeway then as well. I’m at Potomac, KVKV, now.
Pilot and Atty Mike Whittaker has a good amount of experience and knowledge in aviation, including legal affairs for TWA, and United Airlines, FAA Deputy Administrator, and eVTOL technologies. Good background. He’ll do!
The fact that he took the time to learn to fly is a good thing. Being second in command to (career bureaucrat) Mr Huerta is not. I guess I will have to hold any judgement for now, until the Senate confirmation hearings. Anyone hear anything on his position about user fees since he was working on “modernizing” ATC?
He sounds like some who should be the Administrator versus the unqualified affirmative action candidate Washington. I like that he received his PP while working as Deputy.
Not sure why this guy gets a thumbs up – I mean the previous choice of the KDEN airport manager was a clear miss, but someone who’s experience, according to LinkedIn, doesn’t seem to be anything other than corporate law, and who has never led an organization, seems like another miss for someone to address the Agency’s needs.
His CV show’s he was a lawyer for International and Regulatory Affairs for TWA and then United and then moved to be the head of regulatory lawyers for United
He then got a job called “Deputy Administrator and Chief NextGen Officer” at FAA for 3 yrs., but what were his results there? Google “NextGen_Implementation_Plan” for 2013 when he got there, and then find the same doc for 2017 after he left for how they had to re-plan in his wake, and see how much his timelines slid. Not saying it was all his fault, we all miss deadlines, but I am not trying to use my lack of project performance to claim I can lead an agency.
And now he’s leveraged his time in government “service” to find a seat at the table as a paid placement for a vaporware eVTOL . You can look for yourself about how far they’ve gotten on regulatory approval, which is what he is responsible for. (Look up all the experimental airworthy certificates issued to Supernal and tell me what you see)
He got a private license 10 years ago while at the FAA (maybe someone suggested he do it seem more qualified in the field) – good for him, but that was the end of it, his medical is expired, no BasicMed, so he is evidently not an active pilot.
So yeah, compared to the last nominee, the guy’s a gold mine, but objectively, it’s hard to see why he should lead the Agency.
There is clearly no worthy candidate for this community. You don’t need 50 years of aviation experience to run this Agency. You need to be a LEADER with a good general understanding of the Agency and public needs. You also need to have good people in the head positions below to assist you in making informed decisions.