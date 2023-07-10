Given modern materials, tools and techniques, you would think it would be a sure thing to scale up the standard rubber-band powered airplane we all flew as kids and have something with a truly awesome wing span. As this video from the Think Flight channel shows, it’s not easy at all. And finding a rubber band large enough is the least of the problems.
Home Multimedia World’s Largest Rubber Band Airplane
AVweb Insider
Not to leave well enough alone, the FAA has just updated the advisory circular on pattern flying. Straight-in approaches are to be discouraged. Let the games begin.
Featured Video
For Antique Airplanes, Blakesburg, Iowa Is The Place To Be
Blakesburg, Iowa, is not just the center of U.S. it's also the center of the universe for antique airplanes of all stripes. And every...