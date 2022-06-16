Second Denali Prototype Flies

Textron Aviation’s second Beechcraft Denali single-engine turboprop flight test article has successfully completed its first flight. The flight lasted two hours and one minute, reaching an altitude of 15,500 feet and a top speed of 240 knots. According to Textron, its Denali flight test program has currently logged more than 250 flight hours.

“This flight is another vitally important step for the Beechcraft Denali program as the aircraft will be used primarily for testing aircraft systems like avionics, cabin environmental control and ice protection,” said Chris Hearne, Textron Aviation senior vice president for engineering and programs. “The team has made great progress, accomplishing key goals in the flight test program, and the Denali team heads into the second half of 2022 with a great deal of momentum.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the first Beechcraft Denali prototype completed its initial flight in November 2021. The Denali is expected to have a top cruise speed of 285 knots, range of 1,600 NM and full fuel payload of 1,100 pounds. The aircraft, which will be capable of seating up to nine passengers, is powered by the GE Catalyst engine and equipped with the Garmin G3000 avionics suite.