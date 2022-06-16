Garmin Delivers 25,000th Integrated Flight Deck

Garmin announced on Wednesday that it has reached a new milestone with the delivery of over 25,000 integrated flight decks. According to the company, the number includes forward-fit and retrofit solutions for general and business aviation, rotorcraft, military and government and regional aircraft. Garmin reports that its flight decks have been certified on over 80 aircraft models from 20 different aircraft manufacturers to date.

“Pilots around the world have spent millions of hours flying behind a Garmin flight deck and it’s a true privilege to know that our avionics help them safely reach their destinations time and time again,” said Garmin executive vice president and managing director for aviation Phil Straub. “As the leading provider of integrated cockpit systems, we are very proud to celebrate this extraordinary achievement, and we wish to extend our sincerest gratitude to our aircraft manufacturers, as well as the aircraft owners, who have selected and trusted Garmin over the years.”

Garmin unveiled its first integrated flight deck, the G1000, in March 2003 when it was selected for the then-in-development Citation Mustang. Customer deliveries began in June 2004. The company introduced its G3000 and G5000 for the turbine market in 2010, becoming the first to offer certified touchscreen vehicle management controllers.