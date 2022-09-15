Security Concerns Temporarily Scuttle Washington Seaplane Service

A proposed seaplane service between New York and College Park Airport near Washington, D.C., has been delayed at least two weeks while federal officials assess security concerns. Tailwind Air announced the service last week and it was supposed to start on Tuesday, but the TSA stopped the inaugural flight and the company subsequently put off the launch for two weeks. Tailwind found a loophole in security procedures at College Park big enough to fly one of its amphibious Caravans through, but the TSA said it needed take a good look at the proposal.

“There are post 9/11 security concerns related to commercial contract carriers operating within National Capital Region restricted airspace,” TSA spokesman Carter Langston told The Washington Post. “To that end, TSA and FAA are working collaboratively with Tailwind Air to address and explore security options. Since this is a matter of transportation security and is considered to be sensitive security information, we will not comment further on those concerns.” Tailwind planned to use the Manhattan seaplane base and to switch to wheels at College Park for its downtown-to-downtown service, which it claims will cut travel time by more than half.