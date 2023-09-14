Storm Wrecks Aircraft, Buildings At Mesa Airport

By Myron Nelson

Dozens of aircraft and numerous buildings were damaged or destroyed when a windstorm hit Falcon Field (KFFZ) in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday evening. Local officials said the storm was a microburst. Aircraft went airborne when the wind hit and many collided with others. The buildings damaged included historic hangars built in 1941 to house aircraft used to train British pilots for the war effort.

The field also houses one of the largest an initio flight schools in the world, Oxford CAE, and it lost several aircraft. The Commemorative Air Force Museum on the field doesn’t appear to have suffered any damage to its facilities or priceless aircraft.