FAA Extends Drone ID Deadline Six Months

The FAA has given drone operators an extra six months to install mandatory electronic identification gear on their aircraft. Operators now have until March 16, 2024, to add the tiny modules or buy factory-equipped aircraft so they can broadcast the identification and location data the FAA mandated a couple of years ago. The agency said in a statement that supply chain issues have hampered drone operators’ attempts to comply with the rule. “In making this decision, the FAA recognizes the unanticipated issues that some operators are experiencing finding some remote identification broadcast modules,” the statement said. “Drone pilots can meet this deadline by purchasing a standard Remote ID equipped drone from a manufacturer or purchasing a Remote ID broadcast module which can be affixed to existing drones that do not have Remote ID equipment.” Operators who use drones without the “digital license plate” after March 16 face fines and/or losing their pilot certificates.
Regulation is always a balance between cost of complying and benefits gained. Far better for the regulated to step up with personal responsbility.
Sure FAA! Just fork over the cash! Idiots.
Meanwhile i will go fly my Cub w no id required….
To be fair, your cub is a bit easier to visually locate from another aircraft. Drones, being smaller, are harder to accurately locate and judge distance/speed. But yes, it’s still a bit ironic.
Is this required in hobbyist RC planes as well? If so I think I’ll take my chances in remaining non-compliant…
Yes, they are, even though R/C modelers have flown safely for decades.
If you have a “small UAS” pilot certificate and a regular pilot certificate, the FAA *could* violate you for both of them.
Let me get this straight: Now the FAA might have a chance of identifying the owner of the drone that came through my helicopter bubble at 500’agl. I’m sure my widow will be grateful.
But the “hobbyist” flying mines are exempt. At 80kts, that’s making a distinction between being hit by a bazooka or a .30-06; the difference is only in how many pieces I hit the ground.
I’ve been away from rc models for awhile. Back then, and may still be a cardinal rule, is having AMA insurance to legally fly in AMA designated rc model aircraft sites abiding to model aircraft flight; remaining within the boundaries of the airfield and below 400 feet. All flying is within line of sight. Basically, if you can’t see your model, your model is too far away. Each model aircraft site may amend the flying box to suit local conditions relative to nearby structures and airports.
Years before Trump Links was created inside Ferry Point Park in the Bronx, NY, adjacent to the Whitestone Bridge, a model rc site allowed members to fly. Sometimes commercial flights flew overhead, on their final approach to landing in KLGA. Often below a 30 story building/300‐450 feet as they passed by. Club leaders often warn members to stay well below approaching aircraft. KLGA was aware of this model field. The model club disbanded when NYC and Trump took over city property to develop Trump Links. There’s another model airplane field on the northeast taxiway of the former Floyd Bennet Field. Both model airplane clubs are within KLGA and KJFK airspace.
For most tine drones and the RC planes my son flies – this is total over-reach and a joke. Most will not be complying and I can guarantee the local police will not be checking RC planes. Basically, just give the FAA the finger on this one.
TYPO: Tiny drones
If by “tiny” you mean “0.55 pounds or less”, it looks like this doesn’t apply. It does appear to apply to any “unmanned” aircraft up to 55 pounds, though.