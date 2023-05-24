Tecnam Delivers On Two-Ship P2012 Deal With Samoa-Based Carrier

Italian airframer Tecnam announced at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, this week that it has delivered the first two P2012 Traveller piston twins to Pacific Air Charters in Samoa. Under the brand name Pago Wings, Pacific Air Charters will expand its operations in Samoa using the P2012s from Tecnam.

Having operated in Hawaii since 2003, Pacific Air holds options for 23 more Tecnam P2012s.

Marshall Ashley, CEO of Pacific Air Charters, said, “We believe the Tecnam Traveller is a superior aircraft designed specifically for markets like American Samoa. These aircraft are brand new, comfortable, safe and reliable. We can’t wait to make them available to American Samoa’s domestic travelers.”

The turbocharged, twin-engine, P2012 seats nine passengers with either a single pilot or two crew. Pacific Air Charters chose the optional premium interior, air conditioning and in-seat electric power outlets. Francesco Sferra, who serves as Tecnam’s P2012 special mission platform sales and business development manager, as well as experimental test pilot, said: “The mission profile, orography of the region and geographical position make the Traveller the ideal choice to enhance safety and comfort for over water connections between islands and atolls outfitted of small runways.”