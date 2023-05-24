FLT Flight School Signs For 10 New Diamond DA20 Trainers

LifeStyle Aviation has announced that North Carolina-based FLT Academy signed a firm order for 10 Diamond DA20 trainers; with an option to add 20 more of the single-engine piston aircraft. The academy’s long-term planning could call for “increasing the commitment to as many as 40 new DA20s in the next three years,” according to LifeStyle Aviation.

The new Diamond singles will supplement FLT Academy’s existing fleet of 50 training aircraft at its locations in Woods Cross and Spanish Fork, Utah. The current fleet consists of a mix of DA20s, DA40s, twin-engine DA42s and two-seat Sport Cruisers.

Jason Clark, founder and CEO of FLT Academy, said, “We are always looking for ways to improve and provide our students with the best possible learning experience. The DA20 is a perfect fit for our needs, and we are confident that it will help us continue to make flight training more accessible and affordable for our students.”

John Armstrong, founder and president of LifeStyle Aviation, said, “The Diamond DA20’s combination of safety, efficiency, performance, and comfort make it an ideal aircraft for the flight training market.”