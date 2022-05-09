Textron Aviation Delivers First SkyCourier

Textron Aviation announced on Monday that it has delivered the first Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine utility turboprop to launch customer FedEx Express. The aircraft is one of an order of 50 placed by FedEx in 2017. As previously reported by AVweb, the SkyCourier received its FAA type certificate in March 2022.

“For nearly 50 years, FedEx has been known for being flexible and innovative in finding solutions for our customers, and this aircraft will help us better serve small and medium markets where we aren’t able to operate our larger aircraft,” said Scot Struminger, FedEx Express CEO and executive vice president of aviation. “The SkyCourier will make us more efficient, now being able to move containerized and palletized freight for our customers.”

The Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC-powered Cessna SkyCourier is equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and is available in either cargo or passenger configurations. The cargo version, which can hold up to three LD3 shipping containers, offers a top cruise speed of 210 knots, 940-NM range and maximum payload of 6,000 pounds. Also cruising at a maximum of 210 knots, the 19-passenger variant has a 920-NM range and payload of 5,000 pounds.