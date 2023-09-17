Two T-6 Pilots Die In Reno Crash

Two pilots are dead after two T-6s crashed while landing after the T-6 Gold Race at the National Championship Air Races in Reno on Sunday. A statement from the Reno Air Racing Association said the accident happened about 2:15 p.m. local time and that there were no other injuries. The remaining races were canceled. Officials are notifying next of kin before releasing the pilots’ names.

No further information was officially released but Tom Wilson, a contributor for our sister publication KITPLANES, reported the two aircraft collided. “The aircraft met such that the tail of one aircraft was severed followed by both aircraft falling to the ground at steep angles. There are no reports of anyone on the ground being involved; one aircraft appears to have crashed on open airport property, the other off airport also in open land between two sets of housing,” Wilson reported.