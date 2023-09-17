Cirrus Unmasks The New SR10 (But Not For The U.S.)

By
Paul Bertorelli
-
Published:
1

Clean-sheet airplanes don’t come along very often, but Cirrus revealed one this week, a three-seat trainer to be called the SR10. But … there’s a catch. The airplane was developed jointly in the U.S. and China under contract with Cirrus and will be aimed squarely at the Chinese and probably foreign markets. In this interview with AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli, Ivy McIver, Cirrus’ director of the SR line, gives us the details on the Rotax-powered SR10. We also discuss the Cirrus TRAC trainers and new aircraft sales, which are booming.