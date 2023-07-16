United Pilots Get Up To 40.2 Percent Increases In Tentative Contract

United pilots will get a raise in pay of up to 40.2 percent over the next four years under a tentative contract deal reached Saturday. United was the last of the majors to settle with its pilots and the major increase was inevitable after Delta and American inked similar deals with their pilots. The 14,000 United pilots still have to ratify the deal. They are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

United CEO Scott Kirby seemed relieved to get the deal done. “The four-year agreement, once ratified, will deliver a meaningful pay raise and quality of life improvements for our pilots while putting the airline on track to achieve the incredible potential of our United Next strategy,” he said. Although ALPA maintains there is no pilot shortage influencing these hefty pay increases, that position may be put to the test over the next couple of years. United, Delta, American and Southwest want to hire about 8,000 new pilots this year, according to Reuters.