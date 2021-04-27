Webinar To Address Ambiguity of Using GPS on ‘Conventional’ Procedures

It might seem surprising that after all these years of tracking magenta lines, GPS navigation is still considered “cheating.” But there are many procedures where it remains unclear when using satellite navigation as a primary source is a no-no, and the distinction can be confusing.

The American Bonanza Association (ABS) is presenting an FAA FAAST-sponsored webinar on just that topic.

On May 11 8 pm EDT, “ABS – Using GPS With Conventional Procedures” will feature ABS instructor Bruce Williams addressing considerations for using GPS guidance as “supplemental information” when flying a “conventional procedure or route” such as executing an ILS or tracking a Victor airway. ABS says, “Most IFR pilots use GPS as a primary source of navigation or to substitute for DME or other navaids. Specific FAA guidance on such ‘mixed’ use, however, is often confusing or difficult to find.”

The program will include discussion on:

-FAA guidance on using GPS to enhance traditional navigation.

-Examples of GPS “best practices” for supplemental navigation.

-Techniques to help you use GPS and conventional navaids most effectively in all phases of flight.

ABS will explain at the beginning of the webinar how virtual attendees will be able to type in questions during the event.