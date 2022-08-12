AEA: Avionics Sales Rise For Eighth Quarter

Overall avionics sales have risen for the eight consecutive quarter, according to the recently released Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) Avionics Market Report. AEA noted that sales for the second quarter of 2022 have risen 11.7-percent compared to the first quarter of the year and 19.9-percent compared to the same time period last year. Avionics sales for the year to date came in at $1.343 billion, representing a 15.8-percent increase in total sales over the first six months of 2021.

“It is encouraging to see sales continue to climb, up nearly 16% compared to the first six months of 2021, but we also must consider the inflationary pressures that could factor into that increase,” said AEA President and CEO Mike Adamson. “Companies participating in the market report indicated they had increased their prices nearly 6%, which is substantial, yet below the 8.5% rise in the U.S. annual consumer price index reported in July. The effort to manage and maintain the flow of products by our avionics OEMs dealing with supply constraints and the ever-increasing cost to produce and recertify their products is extraordinary.”

The forward fit market accounted for 54.2-percent of avionics sales for the first half of the year and retrofit sales 45.8-percent. Surveyed companies that separated their sales numbers between North America and other international markets reported to AEA that 73.6-percent of their 2022 sales volume came from in North America and 26.4-percent from international markets. AEA’s Avionics Market Report sales numbers include all components and accessories in cockpit, cabin, software upgrades, portables, certified and noncertified aircraft electronics for business and general aviation aircraft, as well as all hardware, batteries and chargeable product upgrades from participating manufacturers.