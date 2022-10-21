Universal Avionics Concludes Initial Development Of Aperture

Universal Avionics (UA) announced on Wednesday that it has completed development of its first Aperture visual data management solution. Introduced last year, Aperture is designed to help pilots “take advantage of real-time content analysis and augmented reality, such as visual positioning, obstacle detection, taxi guidance, and traffic awareness” to improve situational awareness. According to UA, the initial Aperture release is capable of processing eight video inputs and supports four video outputs “with near-zero latency,” displaying imagery from an enhanced vision system (EVS) camera and other sensors on the flight deck.

“Aperture unlocks the door for new capabilities to become a reality in our everyday lives,” said Universal Avionics CEO Dror Yahav. “Urban transport, space travel, single-pilot, and autonomous operations once impossible are becoming a reality with the emergence of AI-powered augmented vision driving pilot safety and aircraft optimization.”

For future Aperture releases, UA is planning to add capabilities including additional video and sensor channels, low latency video aggregation and manipulation, and synthetic imagery generation. The company also noted that it has an agreement with an undisclosed avionics manufacturer to supply Aperture for the flight deck of an aircraft currently in development. UA stated that it is now in the process of readying production for that order.