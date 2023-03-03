Universal Avionics Receives TSO Approval For Aperture

Universal Avionics (UA) has received Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization from the FAA for its Aperture visual data management solution. Combining “sensors and video cameras with advanced AI Machine-learning processing and analytics,” Aperture is designed to provide real-time content analysis and augmented reality for tasks such as visual positioning, obstacle detection, taxi guidance and traffic awareness. UA says the initial version is capable of processing eight video inputs and supporting four video outputs with “near-zero” latency while displaying imagery from an Enhanced Vision System (EVS) camera and other sensors on the flight deck.

“The TSO authorization of Aperture is a critical step in the development of an innovative solution that will change how we use video in aircraft,” said Universal Avionics CEO Dror Yahav. “This approval validates the technology and allows us to continue to innovate solutions for the future.”

Universal Avionics introduced Aperture in 2021 and completed development of the first version last October. The company reports that it is in the process of beginning serial production of Aperture for an undisclosed avionics OEM. Planned upgrades for future versions of the system include additional video and sensor channels, low latency video aggregation and manipulation and symbology and synthetic imagery generation.