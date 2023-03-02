FAA IACRA System Hit With Database Issues

The FAA’s Integrated Airman Certification and/or Rating Application (IACRA) system experienced several database issues on Monday, Feb. 27, resulting in a system restore and the loss of some user data, according to a notice issued by the FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) on Thursday. The notice stated that the problem may have affected actions completed in IACRA between Feb. 27 and prior to noon central time on Feb. 28. The agency is currently working on retrieving what data it can.

“Registry is actively reviewing the restored data to determine what can be saved,” the FAASTeam wrote in Thursday’s notice. “Although we believe we will be able to retrieve completed applications, it is unlikely we will be able to restore them to IACRA. The Registry will be able to complete the certificate action for these files and save all relevant data to the Airman file.”

The FAA is asking individuals who might be affected by the data loss to wait until at least Tuesday, March 7, to check on their application status to “allow the Registry time to manually process the applications impacted.” Actions most likely to require redoing include account creation, password changes and signatures on applications. IACRA is currently still offline but is expected to return to service “soon.”