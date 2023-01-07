Top Letters And Comments, January 6, 2023

Ground Control

Energy management is not well taught in GA, if not well managed in the air, it will probably be less well managed on deck…brake fade/fires are the result. That extra throttle energy is getting dumped into brakes sized for aborted takeoffs not your morning commute.

Rudder is your friend, use it up before relying on differential braking for directional control.

Besides jet/prop wash in trail, be careful crossing behind…and be wary of hover taxiing helos, both for downwash and items kicked up.

Rich R.

I have been flying a Stearman for about 11 years now. It is very sensitive to proper ground handling. One advantage of a plane with a stick like a Stearman is you can keep the top of the stick in the same direction as the tail of the windsock. That always keeps your flight controls positioned correctly, if you keep your ground speed low and power setting low. If you don’t have windsocks where you fly, put a ribbon on the strut with about 12” free to flutter in the breeze and keep the stick going in the same direction as the tail of the ribbon.

Stephen T.

For aileron and elevator control on the ground, the best memory device I was ever taught – this was years ago when this was perhaps a more familiar thing – was the Pac Man rule. When Pac Man is chasing you (i.e. the wind is behind you) run away! Apply flight controls opposite the direction of the wind. When Pac Man is in front of you, chase him! Apply flight controls in the direction of the wind. Of course, you just have to kind of remember that it’s down elevator when the wind is behind you and neutral when it’s a headwind.

To this day, decades later, the Pac Man memory device helps me remember what to do without having to think much about it. Of course, it may not help anyone who didn’t waste hours of their youth running from (and chasing) little ghosts on a CRT screen.

David T.

Accident Probe: The Avionics Upgrade

Years ago, the FBO did a similar upgrade to the 182. I got minimal training in the GPS unit prior to a long-distance cross-country flight. As I approached my destination, the terrain avoidance alarm went off. I was flying low due to the western wildfires, smoke, and haze. I was right over the prop blades of the windmill generators. About 1-200 feet. The system didn’t like that. Not only did the alarm go off, but it blanked out my screen in turn. Not something to find out as one is on approach. This brings up a term I heard years ago at a safety meeting. Trust But Verify. Meaning, trust your instruments, but verify they are actually working, and working correctly. Did those upgrades include a terrain avoidance package? Was it turned on and functioning correctly? Did the pilot know how to use it, and the limitations of it? Those questions will never be answered. Sadly…

Karrpilot

The importance of avionics user interface (UI) is underestimated by many pilots. The Garmin and Avidyne UIs are very different. The display may be similar but the button pushes have different results. It can be very confusing and requires additional attention units to interpret. Those additional attention units may not be available late at night when flying IMC. I recently was checked out in a Mooney M20K with Aspen, Garmin, Apollo and Bendix avionics that compromise 5 different UIs. Not to mention altitude preselect, transponder, lights and engine management. I will not fly that aircraft in IMC until all the UIs are second nature.

Dana N.

I really think that this analysis severely underestimates the results of poor ADM. A probable cause being that the pilot wasn’t familiar with new system (valid, of course) discounts the chain of events such as flying into the night (unknown if the pilot had napped during the day), with low time in the aircraft, and choosing to continue a flight into medium-to-hard IMC. The root cause should really be that the pilot (RIP) decided to go in the first place.

If we are going to use accident events to learn from some other’s unfortunate results, we should emphasize what’s really under our control and how to fly with minimal risk.

James F.

