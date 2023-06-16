Top Letters And Comments, June 16, 2023

FAA To Require Secondary Flight Deck Barrier

This is a response to 9/11.

It’s sobering to think that new college students (and even 19-year-olds) today do not remember this event: to them, it is something they learned about in history class and from their parents. By the time this rule change is implemented, many FOs going through those double doors will not remember the events that gave rise to it.

Agree or disagree with the change, but take note: THAT is how quickly the FAA moves – in response to the biggest perceived crisis in decades. Meanwhile, GA is still stuck with regulations drafted in the 1940s and an airplane fleet from the 1960s. GA needs to be freed from the FAA, somehow – and soon – so the FAA can focus on catching up with history and serving the needs of airline passengers, and GA can modernize at last.

Thomas B.

Who remembers the pre 911 days when a passenger could ask the flight attendant if they could visit the flight deck once above 10,000′ and almost always get permission?

I recall many times sitting awestruck in a jump seat or huddled elsewhere in the cockpit enjoying the goings on.

Once I flew from Miami to JFK at night on a deadhead flight. I was injured while diving in the Keys (bit by a Morey of all things) and was miserable and needed to go home ASAP. The airline put me on the deadhead. I was the only passenger. I spent the whole flight above 10,000′ up front. I was a pre-student pilot at that time.

I would tell the FA that I was a pilot/physician. Not sure if that helped but would provide an inkling of an idea I would be able to behave and appreciate the privilege.

William

Legendary WWII 4th Fighter Group Association Plans October Reunion

As a young man my father was one of those who traveled to Canada with the intent of joining the RCAF.

All was going well until they got to the point where he was told to “Raise his right hand and swear allegiance To the Crown.”

At that time, it would have potentially cost him his American citizenship and that was something he was not willing to do.

He returned to Washington and went to work at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard, a position which kept him safe from the draft.

The requirement to become a British subject apparently was later dropped.

He was a “little guy” only about 5”6’ and 140 pounds and would have fit very well in a Spitfire.

Tom W.

