Best of the Web: Things Flight Instructors Get Wrong

We’re a fan of physicist Scott Manley’s spaceflight focused YouTube channel. Now that he’s working on his private certificate he has discovered certain…umm…anomalies in the way instructors explain things. This includes the deadly blackhole of why wings generate lift. Even he punts on this one, referring to channels with aerodynamicists who don’t agree on an explanation, either. The poor man may be doomed to a tortured life as a pilot. One thing we didn’t know that he explained: those VORs with all the balls around the perimeter of the groundplane use FM for the phase signal and AM for the reference signal. Or is it the other way around? Watch the video to find out and if you’re an instructor, you’ll get an earful of what your students might be thinking.
This guy reminded me of a Private Pilot student I once had who had a Master degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He unsurprisingly didn’t care for my over generalized 2 minute briefing on how a wing generates lifts. In fact he was quite offended at what he described as incompetency on my part, in that I could not correctly teach how a wing creates lift.
I said I would present a lecture that he would approve and that would become my new lecture after he could demonstrate the following during one flight
1) The ball was never more than half out of the cage
2) Cruise altitude was maintained plus or minus 40 feet
3) Airspeed on final was never more than plus 3 and minus zero.
I still give the same lecture on how a wing generates lift…..
Personally if I were going to make a lecture on what instructors get wrong, it would be how the aircraft systems work and how you know they are having a problem. The low water mark for me was when an Instructor candidate told me the function of the belt right behind the propeller was to turn the propeller.
Some of the questions I ask to see whether systems knowledge could use some work are (Cessna 172 examples)
1) What does it mean if the ammeter goes full scale right after the engine starts ?
2) How much should you lean the mixture on the ground ?
3) What does it mean if on a mag check there is no drop in RPM on one mag ?
4) When doing the mixture check what 2 things are you checking ?
5) What are you checking when you do the flight control check ?
I have a bunch more but sadly my experience is we are not even of the ground and many flight instructors can’t provide answers those questions and so if, they can’t you can be sure their students can’t either.