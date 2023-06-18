Best of the Web: Things Flight Instructors Get Wrong

We’re a fan of physicist Scott Manley’s spaceflight focused YouTube channel. Now that he’s working on his private certificate he has discovered certain…umm…anomalies in the way instructors explain things. This includes the deadly blackhole of why wings generate lift. Even he punts on this one, referring to channels with aerodynamicists who don’t agree on an explanation, either. The poor man may be doomed to a tortured life as a pilot. One thing we didn’t know that he explained: those VORs with all the balls around the perimeter of the groundplane use FM for the phase signal and AM for the reference signal. Or is it the other way around? Watch the video to find out and if you’re an instructor, you’ll get an earful of what your students might be thinking.