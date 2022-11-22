Short Final: First Flights

I enjoy flying kids as part of the EAA “Young Eagles” program. Last year, I had a particularly hilarious day:

Two sisters were in the back seat and their brother was in the front. I always let the front seater fly the plane for a bit. When sister #1 realizes this, she says:

“He’s flying the plane! He’s going to kill us all!”

I say calmly, “He won’t kill us, I can take control if he has trouble.”

“He’s going to kill me!!!”

“If he kills you, can I have your stuff?” I ask.

“No! You can’t have my stuff!”

Sister #2: “Can I have your stuff?”

“NO! NONE OF YOU CAN HAVE MY STUFF! MY MOTHER WILL BURN ALL MY STUFF!”

On another flight, after we get out and are walking back to the hangar:

Me: “It’s at this stage that you would normally kiss the ground to give thanks that you survived.”

Little girl: “Birds poop on the ground”

Me: “Ah. Good point.”

Don Poitras