Short Final: In The Pattern

Nashua Airport (KASH) was a madhouse. The pattern was stretched out, and filled with student airplanes. Folks were getting messages like, “You are number 5 for the field.” I was number 1 for departure and told that tower that I was ready when they could take me.

The tower was apologetic. “I’ll get you out when I can.”

With ADS-B, I could watch the action unfold, and saw no openings. Finally, there was a break.

Tower: “Skylane 33Y, will you be staying in the pattern?”

33Y: “No way!”

The tower keyed his mike. I could hear guffaws in the background. He paused for a moment.

Tower: “That’s the most sensible thing I’ve heard all day.”

Stephen Mayotte