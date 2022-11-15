Short Final: Skydiving All Day

I was flying along, monitoring CTAFs and heard the following:

“Penn Ridge, Penn Ridge, use caution. Use caution. Multiple parachutes in the air near Penn Ridge. Use caution.”

Immediately thereafter, “Skydiving in progress over Brookhaven. Bombs Away!”

Followed by, “Cross Keys, Yay Hooray. Skydiving All Day. Please Stay Away!”

Then, me to New York Approach: “Are they dropping bodies over Gardner?”

Approach: “Huh? Say again.”

Approach obviously hadn’t been privy to any of the prior radio calls!

Daniel Spitzer

Piermont, New York