New NTSB Website Goes Live

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched its newly redesigned website on Friday, noting that it was the site’s first major overhaul in ten years. According to the board, the new NTSB.gov design aims to modernize the user experience along with improving search tools and site navigation. Changes also include a mobile-friendly design and updated investigation detail pages offering “a plain language summary and links to related report materials for full technical analysis.”

“The NTSB website is one of the agency’s most important tools for communicating to the public about our investigations and safety recommendations to prevent future tragedies and save lives,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “This new website is the result of a lot of hard work and planning to ensure the public has easy access to important safety information.”

The redesign process included looking at analytics data and visitor feedback to better understand how people have been using the website. Based on those findings, content was reorganized with the goal of making the search process more intuitive and information easier to locate. The NTSB says it plans to “keep enhancing the site iteratively.”