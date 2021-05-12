No Injuries Reported In SR-22, Metroliner Midair (Updated)

No injuries were reported in a midair collision involving a Key Lime Air SW4 Metroliner and a Cirrus SR-22 over Colorado’s Cherry Creek State Park on Wednesday. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, there were two people onboard the Cirrus and the aircraft’s CAPS whole-airframe parachute was deployed. The only person onboard the Metroliner was the pilot, who was able to land the aircraft at Centennial Airport (KAPA) following the accident with near catastrophic damage to the aircraft’s rear fuselage section.
“About 10:25 a.m. today, the sheriff’s office as well as South Metro Fire began receiving calls of a plane crash near Belleview Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy John Bartmann. “Deputies responded and found a single-engine plane had collided with another plane midair. The other plane was able to land at Centennial Airport without any issues and without any injuries.”
ADS-B tracking data from FlightAware shows that the Metroliner was inbound from the west, being vectored for Runway 17L at Centennial, south of Denver. The Cirrus was returning to the airport after a flight to the north and was being vectored for Runway 17R from the northwest. As heard in the audio below from LiveATC.net, controllers were working the runways on different frequencies. The Metroliner, identified as Key Lime Flight 970, was a cargo flight inbound to KAPA from Harriet Alexander Field (KANK) in Salida, Colorado.
According to the audio, the Cirrus had been cleared to land on 17R behind a Cessna, with another Cessna following. The Cirrus pilot called the first Cessna in sight and when the Metro was also pointed out, he appeared to confirm that traffic was in sight, too. The controller’s last transmission was to warn the Cirrus pilot not to overshoot the final to 17R. Moments later, the controller apparently saw the CAPs deployment and asked if the Cirrus required assistance. The Metro pilot may have been unaware of the collision. He declared an emergency after reporting an apparent engine failure and continued to the airport to land without further incident.
The NTSB is en route to investigate the accident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
And just last week, AvWeb ran a survey about “see and avoid”. From the looks of the picture, the Cirrus didn’t do either. Amazing that the Metroliner still has a tail!
Now THAT’S a well-designed airplane!
Nor did the Metroliner. Interesting how this can happen in Class D airspace. I guess the local controller just sequences airplanes for landing. Seems like the engineers all deserve a pat on the back!
Looking at the ADS-B data, it appears the Cirrus was about 30 knots faster maybe coming up from behind and to the right. The Metroliner pilot definitely would not have seen him coming.
The Cirrus had reported Metroliner in sight, but by the time he was flying through his final he may have been above with it straight in front of him. Ultimately, it would have been the Cirrus pilots responsibility to maintain visual separation.
I keep hearing “don’t fly through the final”. That’s ambiguous phraseology since a final is always a cone shape that only narrows near the runway.
They need to be very clear and say “do not cross centerline”.
Judging by the ATC video I saw, there is a lot more involved here than “see and avoid”. Sure shows how rugged that Metroliner is, along with the cool radio response of the cargo pilot. Glad to hear no injuries.
I thought ADS-B would prevent Mid-Air Collision.. Oh, another Government Program gone to $#*&..
The real beauty of the audio is listening to what’s being said in the background. The Female controller is heard asking several times “what do you want me to do”.