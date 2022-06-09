Biden Expected To Nominate Phillip Washington For FAA Administrator

The Biden administration is planning to nominate Phillip Washington as the next FAA administrator, according to a report from The Seattle Times. Washington is currently serving as CEO of Denver International Airport (DEN), a position he has held since July 12, 2021, and his first aviation-related role. Before taking over at DEN, he worked as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and CEO of the Denver Regional Transportation District.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Washington served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Columbia College, a master’s in management from Webster University and is a graduate of the Harvard University Kennedy School for Senior Executives in State and Local Government. In addition, Washington led the Biden administration’s transportation team during the presidential transition.

As previously reported by AVweb, former FAA Administrator Steve Dickson announced plans to resign last February and officially stepped down at the end of March. Billy Nolen, who previously worked as associate administrator for aviation safety, is serving as the agency’s acting administrator until a new administrator is chosen. If nominated for the role, Washington will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate prior to stepping into the five-year position.